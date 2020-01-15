Greg Gutfeld Loses It Over the Pomp and Circumstance of Impeachment: ‘Like a Baptism of the Addams Family!’

Just after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially paved the way for President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial to begin on Tuesday, Fox News threw to the panel of The Five for the first analysis of this major moment. Dana Perino kicked off the broadcast.

“We know you want to hear from The Five, so I’m just going to turn it over to Greg,” said Perino — referring to colleague Greg Gutfeld.

And with that, a political lifer with well-established credentials — including a stint as White House press secretary — yielded the floor, and gave the first word on a historic moment to the former editor of Stuff magazine.

Gutfeld, as usual, offered a totally reasoned, nuanced, thoughtful take on the events of the day.

Nah, just kidding. He railed like a lunatic.

It was the pomp and circumstance on the part of Democrats and the media which set Gutfeld off, and led to a rant which … well, let’s just show you in its unedited glory, shall we?

I’m trying to control myself from swearing. That was a frickin’ ceremony! You have ceremonies to award medals. You have ceremonies at weddings and funerals. This was like a baptism of the Addams Family! Did you notice they had a silver platter for the pens! Everybody got a special party favor — a little pen to take home! We are paying for those frickin’ pens and for that platter! And then you see the media taking pictures of the pens. Ooh look how special the pens are! They were spackling a turd with gold paint, right? And we’re all suckers! We’re all suckers for believing this is serious. We know it’s a sham. They say it’s historical, or it’s historic. That’s b.s., alright?! We know this was an emotional tantrum directed at daddy who won the election, and they’re mad at daddy. So we have to go through this phony procession. Ooh, let’s show pictures of the cloak room! Ooh, let’s watch them walk down the halls! Ooh, this is breaking news! Let’s repeat 25 times over and over again until I want to blow my brains out. If you’re a viewer, and you’re watching this coverage here’s four things you gotta remember. The media controls the narrative. Look what happened to The Five, right? They put the money in the jukebox, we gotta dance! Number two, the Dems and the media have been working on this for three years. So this ain’t a moral cause. This was a political vocation, meant to unseat an election. Number three, they don’t hate Trump. They hate you. He’s a proxy for you ’cause you voted for him. They think you’re a bunch of rubes ’cause you didn’t listen to the media. This is their revenge. And last but not least, you gotta store all that anger. And when this is over and when they lose — ’cause they will — you gotta rub their noses in their loss ’til the day they retire!

The measured, insightful analysis continued from there.

“You have 14 minutes left, Jesse,” said Perino — turning the show over to Jesse Watters.

Watch above, via Fox News.

