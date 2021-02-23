The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld critically questioned the media about devoting hours of airtime on the Tuesday morning car crash by Tiger Woods.

During a segment where Fox News dipped out of ongoing live coverage of the accident, the panelists weighed in on the news about Woods. But after Dana Perino noted the public’s longtime fascination with someone who is an icon not just within golf or the sports world, but in American culture in general, Gutfeld offered a decidedly contrarian take on the coverage.

“Really, though?” Gutfeld said in rebuttal. “Everybody wants to hear about his for an hour? I don’t know.”

“I know our job is to overstate incidents like this…” Gutfeld continued, just as what sounded like Perino whispering into a hot mic saying: “Guys…”

“If we don’t overstate it, people might change the channel,” he added, before noting that tens of thousands of Americans are injured in car accidents every year.

“I just think that, right now, my prayers are limited,” Gutfeld continued. “There’s so many people that are suffering right now and I think sometimes the news news does this deep dive. Honestly, I think some people might just be like ‘We get it. We get it.’ There’s some bad stuff going on in this world. Maybe we should focus on that stuff.”

As Perino began to respond with “Alright…” Gutfeld threw up his hands and added: “I’m here to give my opinion! So I know everybody hates me for that. But, sorry.”

Moments later, Fox anchor Bret Baier came on to helm the ongoing coverage, prompting another mea culpa from Gutfeld.

“Bret, I did not know — they didn’t tell me you were coming on. I swear to God I wouldn’t have said that,” Gutfeld said, laughing.

“This is why this is a bigger deal,” Baier explained to the audience, as well as to his fellow Fox employee. “This is a huge story because he’s bigger than life when it comes to golf and in sport in general. So the world is paying attention to something like this.”

Later on in the program, Gutfeld elaborated on his point, saying, “We have a challenge of doing this show wall to wall stuff, having to avoid unspeakable truths, and instead do this kind of repetitive salutation and grand pronouncements. Let’s at least inject a little bit of sobriety and honesty into this thing. My father-in-law died in his car on Christmas eve. He wasn’t a world famous golfer. But you know what? He was a great man and I’m glad I said it.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

