Greg Gutfeld Refers to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski as ‘That Dumb Broad’

During a discussion about former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend, the cohosts of The Five roundly criticized the media’s coverage of the event amid the surge of the Covid-19 Delta variant across the country. The discussion resulted in co-host Greg Gutfeld calling Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski “that dumb broad.”

In a New York Times article published Friday before the bash, reporter Annie Karni quoted one Vineyard resident who defended the former president’s gathering by saying, “He has 20-plus acres of land, and everyone was going to be outside.”

He added, “You’re dealing with a sophisticated crowd. I think the concerns were a bit overblown.”

Karni repeated part of the quote on CNN Saturday, and made it clear those words are not hers:

Other people said this is really being overblown. They’re following all the safety precautions. People are going to sporting events that are bigger than this. This is going to be safe. This is a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd, and this is just about optics. It’s not about safety.

Cohost Dana Perino said the media is “taking a different approach” when covering Republican governors who are overseeing spikes in Covid cases and hospitalizations in their states. She played a brief montage of media personalities criticizing Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, in which CNN’s Jim Acosta and MSNBC’s Brzezinski suggested naming new variants for Republican governors.

“I don’t care,” said Perino. “I’m glad that the president had a birthday party.”

She then asked Gutfeld if Obama did a “Marie Antoinette thing” by holding the party.

“Obama just told the rest of America, ‘Don’t just live your life, live your best life,'” said Gutfeld. “That’s what he’s telling you. He goes, ‘I am having a massive birthday party.’ I’m telling you half the people there he didn’t even know, right? But he wasn’t going to change anything.”

Gutfeld suggested Obama do a tour of cities and encourage people – particularly Black Americans – to get vaccinated against Covid.

“The impact would be incredible,” he said.

“As for these other idiots,” said Gutfeld, “it was great to watch Acosta think that that was clever. ‘What if we call it the DeSantis?’ It was like he took one from column A and another thing from column B, and he put it together and thought that’s really edgy. And then you have that dumb broad from the mornings doing the same thing. Can’t remember her name.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com