Greg Gutfeld concluded Covid-19 was most likely made in a lab, but argued that no one will “hang” over the death toll, as the U.S. government was likely “complicit” in creating it.

On Thursday’s edition of The Five, the panel discussed the collateral damage of lockdowns on children and the elderly.

Panelist Katie Pavlich railed against government officials and teacher’s unions, who she blamed for holding Americans hostage a the beginning of the pandemic. She said:

It’s important to remember as this gets pushed out of the news cycle and Americans try to move on, who did this to these kids, why their futures were stolen, why people in nursing homes had to die alone, it’s because of the Chinese Communist Party, it’s because of the CDC and the education and mental health crisis is a result of the teachers unions who used this opportunity to extort American taxpayers to get tons of funding.

Pavlich added government agencies were given billions of dollars that they’re not spending to “harden schools” — referring to the call to fortify schools to prevent mass shootings.

She further noted many Americans were told in 2020 that Covid-19 was a virus that posed the greatest threat to elderly Americans.

“So, they are completely responsible and they should be reminded that they are the ones who did this to the country,” she said.

Gutfeld then opined he believes the virus was man-made, but he predicted no one in government will be held responsible for the death toll.

“Just to follow up on the idea of responsibility, it still boggles the mind that we’ve come to the conclusion that I think this was a man-made virus, and no one’s going to hang for that,” he said. “I keep going back to that. If this were a war that killed a million Americans, what would we be doing? And I’m saying that as like, the United States might have been complicit in this. This gain of function stuff didn’t just pop up by itself.”

Jesse Watters can be heard agreeing, saying, “That’s why we are not doing anything.”

As of May 2022, FactCheck.org wrote that “It’s not known how SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, originated. But many scientists suspect the virus “spilled over” into humans from an animal. There is no evidence the virus was created in a lab, let alone as part of any U.S.-funded research.”

Additionally, the National Institute of Health has addressed funding research in Wuhan, China, writing on its website:

NIH wants to set the record straight on NIH-supported research to understand naturally occurring bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, funded through a subaward from NIH grantee EcoHealth Alliance. Analysis of published genomic data and other documents from the grantee demonstrate that the naturally occurring bat coronaviruses studied under the NIH grant are genetically far distant from SARS-CoV-2 and could not possibly have caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Any claims to the contrary are demonstrably false.

Watch above, via Fox News.

