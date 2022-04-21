Greg Gutfeld Takes Potshots at Chris Wallace Throughout The Five After CNN+ Debacle

Greg Gutfeld took several swipes at CNN+ host and former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace during each segment of The Five on Thursday. Earlier in the day CNN announced will shutter its CNN+ streaming service after about a month in operation.

Wallace left Fox News last year to join CNN+.

In all, Gutfeld took six potshots at his former Fox News colleague, one in each segment.

During a discussion on leaders of the Democratic Party, he said, “The Democratic bench is thinner than Chris Wallace’s demo reel from CNN+.”

After receiving a light chuckle, Gutfeld responded, “Thanks. I just needed to get that in there.”

Later he stated, “BLM has done to Black people what Chris Wallace did to CNN+. He enticed them with a promise and then ditched them on the side of the road.

“I’m gonna do this every segment, so just get used to it.”

In another instance he joked, “A lot of these solutions that are coming from the left are unreliable, there are solar panels or windmills. Look at CNN+, how much money they invested in wind power by hiring Chris Wallace.”

During the final segment, Gutfeld aired a clip of a bison roaming through a town.

“I haven’t done a celebrity sighting in awhile,” he began. “As we know, CNN+ closed down, so you see a lot of their talent out on the street. For example, I just looked out at Sixth Avenue, and who did I see just hanging out in front of a tavern? None other than, guess? Chris Wallace, just wandering around.”

Gutfeld predicted Wallace will end up at CNN proper.

Watch above via Fox News.

