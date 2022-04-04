Greg Gutfeld Theorizes Biden Will Pardon His Son and Not Run Again: ‘Joe Will Leave’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld theorized President Joe Biden will pardon his son Hunter Biden, and then walk away from the White House after a single term.

A Washington Post report last week documented Hunter Biden’s business dealings abroad and there is mounting speculation about the possibility of the president’s son being indicted on tax charges.

Days after the Post reported details of Hunter Biden’s affairs, the paper’s editorial board explained why reporting on the story was not done sooner:

[A federal investigation] adds new details and confirms old ones about the ways in which Joe Biden’s family has profited from trading overseas on his name — something for which the president deserves criticism for tacitly condoning. What it does not do, despite some conservatives’ insistence otherwise, is prove that President Biden acted corruptly.

The board concluded its reporters and others were doing their duty to verify Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents. The board also called for a “reckoning” in media after the story fell through the cracks.

The New York Post first reported on the laptop in October of 2020.

On The Five, Dana Perino explained the Justice Department might go after the president’s son, who is accused of raking in millions that were not immediately reported. She said the department would likely not be influenced by the White House. She did argue the department might “slow walk” the investigation.

Gutfeld accused the Washington Post of intentionally avoiding reporting on the Hunter Biden story. He then disagreed with Perino on the DOJ’s potential slow-walking an investigation into a member of the first family.

He explained he feels the DOJ might fast-track one in order to help Democrats get rid of Biden.

“I think… Joe is not going to be there for 2024, right?” Gutfeld said. “And they’re going to tell him that he’s got to go back to home. But the tradeoff, is that he gets to pardon Hunter.”

“[The DOJ is going to] fast walk it so they can pardon him, and then Joe will leave,” he concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

