Twitter announced Friday that it lifted restrictions on the New York Post’s Twitter account.

The Post confirmed the news in a tweet saying, “We’re baaaaaaack.”

Prior to Twitter’s announcement, the last tweet that went up on the Post’s account was on October 14th, following its first reports about Hunter Biden. The social network faced criticism for cutting off users’ ability to share the report hours after it dropped.

The Twitter Safety account initially tweeted at the time that they viewed “materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy,” and then subsequently said that policy would be updated after getting “significant feedback.”

Today Twitter said in a statement, “Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change. We believe this is fair and appropriate… This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again.”

Our policies are living documents. We're willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public. One such example is the recent change to our Hacked Materials Policy and its impact on accounts like the New York Post. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

The announcement Friday comes days after the contentious Senate hearing featuring Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who Ted Cruz in particular confronted on this issue.

