Greg Norman Confirms Saudi-Funded LIV Golf Offered Tiger Woods as Much as $800 Million

Saudi-backed LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed the startup league offered Tiger Woods upwards of $800 million to leave the PGA behind.

Norman confirmed earlier reports that one of golf’s greatest players turned down a high nine-figure deal to stay with the PGA. Woods, 46, turned down the offer.

Norman confirmed to Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday that such an offer was on the table.

“So, you keep reading that you offered $700, $800 billion, some unknown number to join LIV, is that true?” Carlson asked.

The host said “billion” with a “B,” but reports from the time say the offer made was in the millions, not billions. The interview between Carlson and Norman was outdoors, so perhaps Norman misheard the question.

In any event, he confirmed such a deal was on the table, and all Woods needed to do was sign it. Norman responded:

That number was out there before I became CEO. So that number has been out there, yes. Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right. So course you got to look at the best of the best. They originally approached tiger before I became CEO so yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood.

While Woods was not interested, Norman told Carlson Monday there are plenty of players who call him seeking a deal with LIV Golf.

“We have almost on a daily basis, we get calls every day from players [who said] ‘I want in, can I join?'” Norman claimed. “I tell them, sorry, the shop is closed. The list gets longer and longer for the players who want to come in.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

