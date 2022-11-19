Gutfeld Ridicules ‘Anti-Musk Hysteria’ on Left: ‘What Are They Scared Of?’

Fox News star Greg Gutfeld can’t wrap his head around the “anti-Musk hysteria” surrounding the Tesla CEO’s takeover of Twitter.

On Friday’s Gutfeld!, the Fox News host praised Elon Musk calling for employees to get “extremely hardcore” in their work efforts or hit the road. Musk is now facing a mass exodus of employees protesting his leadership. Gutfeld doesn’t see the fleeing of employees as the bad sign some Musk critics see it as, though.

“Angry left-wing critics claim this exodus means Twitter’s in trouble. But in reality, the number of Twitter users has never been higher as the number of unnecessary employees shrinks. That to me sounds like a path to profitability, not collapse,” he said, adding the letter to employees providing the “hardcore” ultimatum” is part of Musk’s “diabolical plan to keep only workers who actually work.”

Gutfeld noted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered public support to “workers at Twitter” who deserved so much better,” only to have Musk respond in true troll fashion with a “you’re welcome.”

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Musk wrote in his message to employees.

“What do you make of this anti-Musk hysteria?” Gutfeld asked guest Dave Rubin. “You have politicians who are threatening him like Amy Klobuchar and that Ed Markey dude. What are they scared of?”

Sen. Markey (D-MA) got into a Twitter spat with Musk after a Washington Post report on a fake account of the senator being verified through the Twitter Blue program. Markey told Musk to “fix” his companies or “Congress will.”

Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN) meanwhile said last month she doesn’t “trust” Musk as Twitter’s new owner, claiming he will allow dangerous misinformation on the platform.

“All the guy is doing is saying, ‘hey, we’re going to respect free speech.’ That’s it,” Rubin said of Musk.

“And also they’re now fact-checking the Dems, not just the Republicans,” Gutfeld added. “That’s definitely not kosher.”

