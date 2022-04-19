Gutfeld Says He’d ‘Go to War’ to Prevent Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: ‘You’re Paying for It’

Greg Gutfeld said he’d be willing to “go to war” over the issue of student loan debt forgiveness.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Five, the panel discussed the usefulness of college degrees. Cohost Sean Duffy noted a recent study showing that more than half of college graduates don’t work in their field of study. He also cited a figure showing a quarter of grads earn less than $30,000 a year.

Duffy asked Gutfeld, “Is college worth it?”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s worth it if it’s required in life,” he replied. “A college degree is not meant to give you any knowledge. It’s a signal that gets you into the club. It’s a six-figure cover charge to get you into the bar of life.”

He added, “And the hangover is you pay it off later.”

Gutfeld said it’s advisable for more people to go to trade schools or enlist in the military.

“There’s ways to gain experience in life, so you don’t end up six, seven figures in debt.” he continued. “And by the way, nobody’s paying for it. You’re paying for it. That’s something I would go to war for. Cancel debt? No, no, no, no, no. And everybody who paid their debts would be on my side.”

Jeanine Pirro agreed, “That’s right. I’m with you already.”

In December, Gutfeld went on quite the rant over student loan debt, telling forgiveness advocate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), “You know what? Screw you! No one has to pay your damn debt! That’s on you!”

Watch above via Fox News.

