Gutfeld Goes BERSERK on the Squad Over Student Loans: ‘Screw You! No One Has to Pay Your Damn Debt! That’s on YOU’

An irate Greg Gutfeld ripped members of the so-called Squad for their continued advocacy of student loan debt forgiveness. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have both revealed they still owe thousands of dollars for their school loans.

The Squad and other progressives in Congress have urged President Joe Biden to keep his pledge to cancel at least some student loan debt for all borrowers.

Tuesday’s edition of The Five played floor speeches from Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib explaining how much they still owe on their loans and that the debts should be forgiven. Ocasio-Cortez said, “We have a moral obligation, an economic obligation, a political obligation to cancel student loan debt.”

Her remarks sent Gutfeld’s blood pressure into the mesosphere.

“You know what? Screw you!” he yelled. “No one has to pay your damn debt! That’s on you! It is not a moral obligation on anybody for the decisions that you made!”

Gutfeld also called Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib “overeducated, over-caffeinated idiots.”

Dagen McDowell chimed in, adding, “And by the way, AOC is a testament of why you shouldn’t pay a lot of money for an education.” McDowell noted the congresswoman received a degree in international relations and from Boston University

“It costs about $300,000 right now, full, if you pay everything to get a degree there,” she said. “She got out – degree in economics – didn’t know how the unemployment rate was calculated. So that’s what you get for your three grand you get B.U.”

Dana Perino pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez drives a Tesla and has been seen wearing expensive clothes.

“And she’s complaining about the student loan debt?” Perino mused, before predicting, “Biden will cave” on the issue.

“She structures her argument this way,” said Jesse Watters. “‘I have debt, so we have to fix my debt problem.’ Oh, I’m convinced. Where do I cut the check, AOC?”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com