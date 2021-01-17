Former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on CNN Sunday it would be “terribly divisive” if Donald Trump ran for president again.

Jake Tapper repeatedly pressed McMaster on whether he would vote to convict the president if he was in the Senate.

McMaster was very critical of the president over his supporters’ violent riot at the Capitol, but didn’t directly say how he would vote, telling Tapper, “I’m not in the Senate and… I try to steer clear of any kind of partisan politics.”

Tapper remarked, “I don’t believe that taking a position against a president inciting his fans to stage a terrorist attack on the Capitol that resulted in bloodshed in an effort to stop the constitutional duty of members of Congress and vice president, I don’t see that as partisan and I don’t think you do, either.”

“I don’t either,’ McMaster said. “I agree that’s what happened. I don’t want to put myself in the role of a senator voting.”

“He might run again. Would you support him running again?” Tapper asked.

McMaster responded, “I think it would be terribly divisive for our country for him to run again.”

