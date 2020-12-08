Hallie Jackson Grills GOP Rep Gary Palmer Over His Denial of Election Results: ‘Judges Saying There’s No Evidence … Not Good Enough?’

Representative Gary Palmer is likely to get a fair amount of national attention, but not necessarily for the best possible reasons.

Who is Rep. Gary Palmer, you ask? It’s a smart question; well done. He is the Republican Congressman who was willing to appear on MSNBC Live With Hallie Jackson and openly parade his ignorance of how the judicial branch works in the United States government, while also promoting his baseless claim that President-elect Joe Biden has, in fact, not yet won the 2020 general election.

At the end of a lengthy interview that covered all manner of current legislative topics, anchor Hallie Jackson cited Palmer’s tweets and statements supporting President Donald Trump’s legal fights over the results of the 2020 election. Jackson then asked, “When Joe Biden wins the electoral college majority on Monday, will you acknowledge he’s the legitimately-elected president of the country?”

“I don’t think I’m willing to acknowledge a winner in this race until we’ve gone through the legal battles,” Palmer flatly asked.

“The cases presented by the president and his allies … they have been thrown out by judges,” Jackson quickly interjected. “It’s not the media or pundits. It’s judges saying there’s no evidence the legal battles are unsubstantiated, and the electoral college will be locked in. Joe Biden will be the President-Elect,” the MSNBC anchor dispassionately reaffirmed. “That’s not good enough for you?”

Rep. Palmer replied, “I want to see evidence presented in the Supreme Court,” apparently not understanding that the Trump campaign’s lawyers currently have no legal standing to get any of their cases to the highest court in the land.

Palmer then doubled down on the rhetoric currently emanating from the commander in chief, saying, “I am convinced that fraud took place in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and possibly Arizona. And I think there’s evidence out there now. All the electoral materials, election materials have to be presented.”

Jackson politely thanks the congressman for joining her show, before correctly noting to her viewers that “there has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]