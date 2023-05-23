Hannity Audience Members Chant ‘Lock Her Up!’ After Jeanine Pirro Says Hillary ‘Should’ve Been Locked Up a Long Time Ago!’

Some members of Sean Hannity’s live Fox News audience broke out into chants of “Lock her up!” on Tuesday after Jeanine Pirro said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “should have been locked up a long time ago.”

“You call it the country, and America, and the republic,” Pirro said to Hannity during a rant over the state of the U.S. “The truth is we are nothing more than a globalist landing spot with benefits. We are no longer a sovereign nation, we don’t have a border.”

“They are not invited, they simply come and they expect and demand the benefits that we give them,” she claimed. “Everything that we’ve seen is about the takedown of the greatest nation on Earth, making America last.”

Pirro went on to rant about “law and order being imploded” and “social justice”:

PIRRO: And you let criminals out as if bail it’s something unheard of. It’s in the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. I don’t want criminals running around. I spent my life, three decades as a prosecutor, a judge, and a D.A. They do something wrong, you lock them up. You made sure they don’t do it again. You make sure. You make sure that these people understand that there are consequences. AUDIENCE: [Cheering] PIRRO: And we’ve got a woman… Hillary Clinton comes out today and says, “Oh, you know, Joe Biden is not… you know, he’s a little old.” Hillary, you should’ve been locked up a long time ago!

With that, a few members of the audience chanted, “Lock her up! Lock her up!”

The slogan “lock her up!” has been used by supporters of former President Donald Trump in reference to Clinton since Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016 and could frequently be heard during live Trump rallies. Over the years, the chant has also been used against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

