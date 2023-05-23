Laura Ingraham Dishes Out the Ultimate MAGA Insult to Pence, Scott, and Haley Campaigns

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham made quick work of three presidential campaigns on Tuesday night by telling viewers that voting for these candidates would essentially mean voting for Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) have both declared their candidacies for the Republican presidential nomination, while former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce soon.

To win, they will need to defeat former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary. Currently, he holds a massive lead over the field.

Ingraham gave an overview of the race, in which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to announce, on Wednesday.

But it was her quick dismissal of the other campaigns that stood out – especially since just minutes before Hannity ended by showing a poll indicating that 93% of viewers want Sean Hannity to interview every Republican presidential candidate.

“If you wanna win the GOP nomination, you’re gonna have to convince the voters that you’re gonna do the right thing on China, on the borders, obviously the economy, on the military, and judges,” Ingraham said. “I don’t think that many people really believe that Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, would really be able to stand up to the GOP establishment on any of those issues.”

She then said just about the worst thing a conservative could say about another.

“So, if you vote for them, you’re effectively voting for Mitch McConnell,” she continued. “And almost no one in the GOP anymore agrees with Mitch McConnell.”

Ingraham then proceeded to rattle off DeSantis’ attributes.

McConnell has drawn the ire of Trump, which has made him persona non grata among the GOP base. Hours after McConnell was discharged from a hospital in March after suffering a concussion, Trump told rally-goers in Iowa, “We gotta get him the hell out.”

Additionally, Trump has referred to McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, as “Coco Chow” and suggested she does China’s bidding.

Chao served as Secretary of Transportation in the Trump administration.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com