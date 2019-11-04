Hannity Calls Yovanovitch Testimony About State Dept Call ‘Fake News’: ‘I Don’t Know Anything About This Woman’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity tonight denied he spoke to anyone in the State Department about Ukraine, following testimony from Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch testified, when asked about the attacks on her and whether Mike Pompeo would defend her, “What I was told by Phil Reeker was that the Secretary or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on Fox News to say, you know, what is going on? I mean, do you have proof of these kinds of allegations or not? And if you have proof, you know, telI me, and if not, stop. And I understand that that call was made. I don’t know whether it was the Secretary or somebody else in his inner circle. And for a time, you know, things kind of simmered down.”

In his interview with Devin Nunes tonight, Hannity mentioned this in an aside about the impeachment inquiry:

“I hear, my little birdie sources — I actually make phone calls and I have sources. ‘Hannity’s name keeps showing up.’ That’s ’cause Hannity works hard as a member of the press in trying to dig out information from anybody who’ll give it to me. That’s my job.”

Nunes praised him for having the “guts” to put John Solomon on the air and claimed there’s a “common theme” in the impeachment inquiry that people testifying “don’t like John Solomon’s reporting on your show.”

After the Nunes interview, Hannity directly addressed today’s news, taking several swipes at CNN for its brief coverage of this detail in the transcript:

“Let me dispel some fake news about me that’s getting obsessively compulsively reported on fake news CNN and other outlets. According to testimony from the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine under Obama that was a holdover, apparently I’m being accused of making some kind of allegations against the Ambassador and that Secretary Pompeo or someone from the State Department called me about it. No, that never happened. That’d be fake news. The ambassador was barely ever mentioned on our show, we went back and looked. I don’t know anything about this woman, to be honest. Her name came up a few times on the show, she was an Obama holdover, I did ask one question about a news report if she was involved in something. It was a question, we do news here. I never talked to Secretary Pompeo about Ukraine, I never talked to anyone at the State Department about this ambassador. Sorry to burst your fake news bubble.”

He kept taking shots at CNN for briefly covering him and showing a photo of him on the screen, mockingly saying, “They’re hoping when people flip by they’ll think they’re watching Fox.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]