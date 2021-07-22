Hannity Hits Critics Surprised by Clip of Him Saying ‘Take Covid Seriously’: ‘Let Me Say This One More Time for All the Idiots’

Sean Hannity took aim at critics who seemed surprised at a recent viral clip from earlier this week in which he urged his viewers, “Please, take Covid seriously.”

But just before that segment, Hannity criticized a university because it instituted a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. After that, he interviewed a woman who lost feeling in her legs for a month after getting a entirely different vaccine in 2019.

The Fox News host told his audience on Thursday night, “I have no idea why, but in the last week my coverage of coronavirus, Covid-19 got the attention of the liberal press.”

He explained that he’s never told anyone to get the vaccine because he is not qualified to do so:

I am simply not qualified. I am not a medical doctor. I know nothing about your medical history or your current medical condition. I think it’s inappropriate for me to do so. Instead, for over a year now I have been warning my viewers, you make my career possible. I want every American – liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat – I want you to be healthy. I have seen the worst of this virus in people that I love and care about. [I said] to take Covid-19 seriously. And I’ve said it over and over and over again. It’s not been in the last week. I said to take it seriously and do your own research.

Hannity said he’s had many doctors on his to show to discuss Covid-19 and the vaccine.

“We passed on the information to inform people on how all Americans can stay healthy,” he said, before playing a montage of clips in which he told his audience to take the pandemic seriously.

“Let me say this one more time for all the idiots in the media mob to hear loudly and clearly,” said Hannity. “I am not a doctor. I will not dispense medical advice without a license. Please, to my audience, take it seriously. I have seen the worst of this firsthand.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

