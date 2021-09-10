Hannity Rails Against New Vaccine Policies: ‘You Will Be Cancelled in Society Altogether’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity railed against the new vaccination guidelines for businesses announced by President Joe Biden, and even said unvaccinated people “will be cancelled in society altogether.”

Hannity told viewers the president wants to “want to lecture Americans and scold Americans and tell them how bad they are and how they should be hated and gave license to attacks on people that have different views or medical conditions you might not even know about.”

“But you better get the vaccine or Dr. Joe Biden is going to unleash the full force of the federal government against you,’ he continued. “And your loved ones and your employer. And you will be canceled in society altogether. You’ll be shut out of everything.”

The Fox News host brought up natural immunity and even said, “It doesn’t matter if you prefer to keep your medical decisions private.”

He called Biden “mentally incompetent” and said the requirements are “deeply unconstitutional.”

Back in July Hannity received attention for telling viewers to “take covid seriously,” a message he has repeated a few times since. A month later Hannity claimed, “The science shows the vaccine will not necessarily protect you. It’s not protecting many people.” A Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite at the time Hannity was referencing comments days earlier by the head of the CDC that the vaccines can no longer “prevent transmission.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

