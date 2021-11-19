A Hannity segment about Kyle Rittenhouse went off the rails after Geraldo Rivera said the idea of Rittenhouse suing President Joe Biden is absurd.

Sean Hannity said earlier in his show Friday night that Rittenhouse should “sue them all, starting with Joe Biden,” for a tweet the president sent out during the 2020 campaign that directly referenced Rittenhouse in a tweet denouncing Donald Trump’s refusal to disavow white supremacists.

Rivera told Hannity he agrees that Rittenhouse had a “clear-cut case of self-defense,” but he went on to tell his colleague it’s “absurd” to say Rittenhouse should sue the president.

“The president’s statements kind of jibe with tens of millions of others, given the evidence and the facts that he had at that particular time,” Rivera continued.

Hannity and Jeanine Pirro immediately jumped in, with Hannity asking, “It’s okay to call somebody a white supremacist with no facts?”

“May I finish the sentence?” Rivera continued. “The person that Rittenhouse should sue first is the guy who was his original attorney who sought to make a political statement who dragged this 17-year-old kid to the bar with the Proud Boys and allowed this narrative of white supremacy.”

“Oh, cut it out, Geraldo!” Pirro shouted.

“That’s ridiculous,” Hannity interjected.

“That’s got nothing to do with it!” Pirro continued.

“It has nothing to do with what?” Rivera asked.

“If you’re a lawyer, you understand what the facts are and what the truth is and what character reputation is,” Pirro insisted.

They argued back and forth as Rivera maintained Rittenhouse won’t have a case against the president.

“WHY NOT?!” Pirro cried.

“I want to know if you refer to somebody who is not a white supremacist and not a public figure, and you call them a white supremacist, that’s not defamation?” Hannity asked.

“Sean, what you and I get called every day…” Rivera started to say.

“He’s not a public figure,” Hannity shot back.

“It’s a yes or no question!” Pirro shouted.

“I can show you some of my emails following my appearances on this show!” Rivera retorted.

The shouting continued for another 30 seconds before Pirro wrapped the segment by insisting again Biden can be sued for defamation.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

