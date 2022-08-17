Harriet Hageman Claims Liz Cheney Left Her a ‘Two-Second Message’ to Concede Tuesday’s Election

Harriet Hageman appeared on Hannity a day after defeating Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a landslide in Tuesday’s GOP primary for Wyoming’s at-large seat in Congress.

On the show, she reported receiving an extremely brief voicemail from the congresswoman.

Cheney has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump and his supporters thanks to her vote to impeach him after the 2021 Capitol riot. She also serves on the House Jan. 6 committee investigating that incident.

During her concession speech, Cheney invoked the Civil War and warned the country is in dire straits as Trump mulls another run for president.

Sean Hannity noted Cheney said she called Hageman to concede.

“She mentioned that she called you. I didn’t hear in that sentence that she congratulated you and wished you well. How did the call go?”

“Well, there wasn’t a phone call,” she replied. “While I was going in and getting ready to do my acceptance speech last night and had just arrived at the watch party, she called and left a very brief two-second message on my cellphone. That’s the extent of it. I haven’t had any other contact with Liz Cheney. She only made one effort and all she said was, ‘Hello, Harriet.’ And then that was the end of it.”

Hannity seemed slightly taken aback.

“She just said ‘Hello, Harriet,’ and then hung up?” he asked.

“That was the end of the call, yes,” Hageman replied. “That was the only time. It was about 8:15 last night and I was just getting ready to go on stage with my acceptance speech and I didn’t have an opportunity to visit with her.”

Watch above via Fox News.

