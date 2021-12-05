Brian Stelter put the question right on the line to one of his panelists: “Has CNN lost trust?”

The Reliable Sources host opened his Sunday program with a thorough look at the Chris Cuomo scandal — which culminated with CNN, on Saturday, firing their 9 p.m. weeknight host. According to The New York Times, the dismissal came three days after CNN was presented with an allegation of sexual misconduct against Cuomo.

CNN received intense criticism both externally and internally for its handling of the Cuomo scandal. The network came under fire following the latest revelations from the New York Attorney General — which showed the host to be heavily involved in fighting the sexual misconduct allegations against his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Yet the criticism of CNN dates back months to when their host’s role in his brother’s damage control operation first came to light.

With critics lining up to call out the network, Stelter asked panelist David Zurawik — former media columnist for the Baltimore Sun — whether the Cuomo episode will damage the public’s confidence in CNN.

“Has CNN lost trust as a result of this?” Stelter asked.

“I don’t know,” Zurawik replied. “That’s hard to say if CNN lost trust.”

Zurawik warned that trust in media across the board could erode given that the press claims to be watchdogs, yet “we watch some people harder than other people.” He went on to call out CNN for allowing Chris Cuomo to put other interests above his audience.

“We’ve really lost sense of media ethics,” Zurawik said. “In our profession, especially in the last few years, you have to ask yourself first — and this is the mistake Chris Cuomo made, and in some sense I think CNN made this same mistake in not forcing him to ask it — Who do you work for? Who do you serve? Obviously you serve and work for your employer or you don’t get a check. But beyond that, who are you talking to? You should be serving the public. That oftentimes puts you at odds with people in power.”

Watch above, via CNN.

