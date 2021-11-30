Everyone in Media Thinks Cuomo Should Be Fired. CNN Isn’t Sure.

In the wake of new evidence detailing the highly unethical relationship between Chris Cuomo and his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, calls for the CNN host to resign have come from journalists of all ideological persuasions.

Over the last year and a half, Chris Cuomo has been wrapped up in countless instances of questionable ethics in connection with his brother. CNN threw out rule after rule of journalism, allowing Chris to hold unserious interviews about serious topics with Andrew, shamelessly boosting him, and glossing over the failures of his leadership. All while privately urging his brother not to resign as he began to face intense public scrutiny, and helping him devise a political counterstrategy after multiple women accused Andrew of sexual harassment.

If these conflicts of interest weren’t troubling enough — and they were not, apparently, for CNN — New York Attorney General Letitia James released a trove of documents on Monday with new details regarding Chris’s close involvement with his brother’s scandals.

The documents, which include transcripts of a deposition taken from Chris Cuomo during the investigation into his brother, reveal that the CNN anchor advised his brother and his team to a greater extent than previously believed. In the deposition Chris also admitted that he used his journalistic sources to try digging up information about the women who accused Andrew of harassment.

The new information has prompted prompted a many in the media to raise an important question: how can CNN possibly keep Chris on their payroll? The network says they will conduct a “thorough review” of Cuomo in response to the new developments. Others in the industry say it’s time:

There are good people who work at @CNN. What the network is doing to so many hardworking people by continuing to employ @ChrisCuomo is nothing short of ethical malpractice. He is a disgrace to journalism and a national embarrassment who tarnishes every SINGLE person at @CNN. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 30, 2021

About time someone raised questions about the ethics of a primetime cable-news host secretly advising a political figure he’s close to. https://t.co/3Rn0tWobN6 https://t.co/ZkvFXpSsRy — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 30, 2021

When this putz is the only one still defending you, it’s time to go, @ChrisCuomo pic.twitter.com/yONGo9XMZU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2021

what’s a guy got to do to get fired by CNN? masturbate in front of his coworke — oh.https://t.co/gX1DvIGDGt — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 29, 2021

The Chris Cuomo issue is hard. On the one hand, he took a direct role in smearing victims of serial sexual misconduct. On the other, he’s a terrible journalist and the living embodiment of the absolute worst of for-profit cable news cynically posturing as Truth Defenders — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) November 29, 2021

Chris Cuomo still working at CNN is a mockery of journalism. Libs defending him say there are more important things to worry about, and then complain about why media coverage is so poor and lopsided. https://t.co/WMuPdTLqiA — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 29, 2021

How does @ChrisCuomo still have a job in journalism? https://t.co/Adrsb0GtDs — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 29, 2021

Chris Cuomo must resign. https://t.co/V2l5vp5ZWH — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) November 29, 2021

If this story is accurate, it describes a series of shocking ethical breaches — fireable offenses at any other news outlet. https://t.co/EqFsllFk9m — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 29, 2021

The admission by @CNN that the documents relating to @ChrisCuomo merit further consideration is also an admission of failure at the highest levels of network leadership: They could have investigated this matter months ago and chose not to. https://t.co/HruMFybOc5 — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 30, 2021

If some news channel intern did what Chris Cuomo did they’d have been fired one second after these docs were published https://t.co/IVw6XvKujP — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 30, 2021

