Everyone in Media Thinks Cuomo Should Be Fired. CNN Isn’t Sure.

By Ken MeyerNov 30th, 2021, 3:33 pm
 
Andrew and Chris Cuomo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the wake of new evidence detailing the highly unethical relationship between Chris Cuomo and his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, calls for the CNN host to resign have come from journalists of all ideological persuasions.

Over the last year and a half, Chris Cuomo has been wrapped up in countless instances of questionable ethics in connection with his brother. CNN threw out rule after rule of journalism, allowing Chris to hold unserious interviews about serious topics with Andrew, shamelessly boosting him, and glossing over the failures of his leadership. All while privately urging his brother not to resign as he began to face intense public scrutiny, and helping him devise a political counterstrategy after multiple women accused Andrew of sexual harassment.

If these conflicts of interest weren’t troubling enough — and they were not, apparently, for CNN — New York Attorney General Letitia James released a trove of documents on Monday with new details regarding Chris’s close involvement with his brother’s scandals.

The documents, which include transcripts of a deposition taken from Chris Cuomo during the investigation into his brother, reveal that the CNN anchor advised his brother and his team to a greater extent than previously believed. In the deposition Chris also admitted that he used his journalistic sources to try digging up information about the women who accused Andrew of harassment.

The new information has prompted prompted a many in the media to raise an important question: how can CNN possibly keep Chris on their payroll? The network says they will conduct a “thorough review” of Cuomo in response to the new developments. Others in the industry say it’s time:

