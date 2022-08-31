‘He Should Be Extremely Worried’: George Conway Says Trump and Attorneys Could Be ‘Going to Jail’

Conservative attorney George Conway said former President Donald Trump “should be extremely worried” about the Department of Justice potentially indicating him.

Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room on Wednesday, Conway addressed government documents seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home that he was supposed to turn over to the National Archives when he left office. Some of those documents are classified, though Trump has claimed he declassified all material in his possession. The FBI retrieved documents from the Florida residence earlier this month.

In June, Trump attorney Christina Bobb signed a statement to the Department of Justice attesting there were no official documents at the property after the government removed records from the site earlier this year. That claim turned out to be false.

Conway praised the DOJ’s handling of the case, saying, ” I think they did a very good job, and I think that the response that the Justice Department gave was perfectly appropriate. And I think just the Trump people just basically asked to be punched in the face and they were punched in the face by the response.”

He noted Bobb falsely told the Department of Justice that Mar-a-Lago was free of government documents and explained it could mean legal trouble for her and possibly Trump.

“The basis for that representation needs to be explored,” he said. “And she needs to get a lawyer of her own because if she’s lying, she can go to jail. And she could also end up testifying, ‘Well, that’s what Donald Trump told me to say.’ If that’s true, well, he’s going to go to jail.”

Later in the segment, he added, “He should be extremely worried.”

