Here’s That Time Former Dep DHS Secretary Miles Taylor Lied On CNN About Being Anonymous

Now that we know that the identity of Anonymous is former DHS Deputy Secretary turned CNN contributor Miles Taylor, we can go back and review his past appearances on cable news in which he was a fierce critic of President Donald Trump. One appearance, in particular, stood out, however — an Aug. 21 conversation with Anderson Cooper during which he denied knowledge of the true identity of the Anonymous author.

After a few minutes in which Taylor derided and criticized the Trump administration, Cooper brought up the New York Times op-ed and the “book by someone calls himself Anonymous.” The CNN primetime host asked simply of his guest “are you aware of who that is?”

A smiling Taylor flatly lied and said, “I’m not.”

His lack of literal self-awareness continued by Taylor, who dismissed the true identity of Anonymous by saying, “look, that was a parlor game that happened in Washington D.C.. trying to think who that might be,” adding that he had his “own thoughts who that might be.”

Cooper pressed with “you are not anonymous?”

“I wear a mask for two things,” Taylor replied. “Halloween and pandemics. So no.”

The lack of candor and what some may see as cowardice anonymity that ultimately undermined his criticism, and eventually his political standing, also raises reasonable questions about Taylor’s character and his allegations made in his book.

Perhaps he can find a new lodestar?

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]