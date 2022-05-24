Herschel Walker: Trump Has Never Claimed the 2020 Election Was Stolen

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker laughably tried to claim former President Donald Trump has never said the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Walker recently gave a wide-ranging interview with Fox 5 Atlanta’s Russ Spencer, which eventually arrived at the subject of whether there was massive voter fraud in the election, as Trump has claimed. Walker’s run has been endorsed by Trump, so Spencer pointed out one of the most recurring factors of Trump’s endorsement for Republican candidates is how far they go to push his unsubstantiated Big Lie that the election was stolen.

“Do you think the election was stolen?” Spencer asked.

“I think reporters said that,” Walker answered. “I don’t know whether President Trump ever said that because he never said that to me.”

“He says it over and over,” Spencer interjected, which Walker dismissed with “no, no, no. I’ve never heard President Trump ever say that.” Walker proceeded to claim “everybody knows that something happened in the election,” shifting the conversation towards Stacey Abrams’ refusal to concede after her failed 2018 gubernatorial candidacy.

Spencer acknowledged Walker’s point about Abrams, but he countered “it was not something she brought up on a regular basis for a year and a half.” Walker disregarded that in order to once again claim “I think something happened [in the election]. I don’t know what it was, but I said something happened because people are angry.”

Either Walker was dealing with temporary amnesia, or he has no idea Spencer was right in saying Trump has claimed the election was “stolen,” rigged against him, or a “scam” over, and over, and over, and over again since President Joe Biden defeated him. Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway just admitted Trump’s loss in her upcoming book while condemning the “sycophants” who’ve perpetuated his false claims.

Watch above (start at 16:30), via Fox 5 Atlanta.

