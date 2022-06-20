‘He’s Going into a House with a Gun’: Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Presses J.D. Vance on Greitens’ ‘RINO-Hunting’ Ad

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance downplayed any suggestion that Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens is calling for violence in his latest ad.

On Monday, Greitens released an ad featuring the candidate brandishing a shotgun and entering a house with a tactical team to hunt “RINOs,” or, Republicans In Name Only.

“Join the MAGA Crew, get a RINO hunting permit,” Greitens tells viewers. “There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum played the aforementioned clip for Vance during an interview.

“What do you think?” she asked.

Vance laughed and stated:

I think that so much of political advertisement, look, I’ve run my own advertisements in this campaign. You’re trying to grab headlines a little bit. You’re trying to do something that’s a little bit unorthodox. So at the end of the day, I think what Greiten’s trying to go after, is, look, a lot of our voters, a lot of our base, very frustrated with sending Republicans to Washington who don’t do anything. I’m not going to comment on the Missouri race because it’s not my race and it’s not my state. But I’m not surprised –

MacCallum interrupted Vance.

“He’s going into a house with a gun and saying they want to bag as many RINOs as they possibly can,” she reminded him. “Do you think that’s a good place to go, given all the violence that we are seeing in the country right now?”

Vance replied, “I don’t think Eric Greitens is saying that he wants to murder a bunch of people. I think it’s clearly a television advertisement meant for effect. We should take it like that.”

MacCallum replied, “Ok,” and moved on.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com