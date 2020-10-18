ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel over President Donald Trump egging on his supporters as they rail against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

As Trump held a rally in Michigan on Saturday, he scoffed at Whitmer blaming him for threats against her; and when the crowd chanted “lock her up,” he responded with “lock them all up.” Whitmer has been a target of Trump’s ire for months, but he has been renewing his attacks on her ever since she tied his rhetoric to the recently-foiled militia plot to kidnap and murder her.

Stephanopoulos brought all of this up on Sunday while interviewing McDaniel for This Week, asking her “should the president talking like that…when she is facing threats like this?”

“First of all, the president and his FBI foiled this plot,” she responded. “I think Governor Whitmer is really inappropriate to try to lay blame at the president. These were sick individuals, there was no political affiliation.”

As McDaniel said she was thankful for Whitmer’s safety, Stephanopoulos reminded her “he’s saying lock them all up!”

“Because of her locking down our state,” McDaniel responded. “Let’s not take the rhetoric further. Let’s not continue to extrapolate things that were not being said.”

As McDaniel continued to claim Trump’s rallygoers were calling for lockdowns to end instead of threatening her, Stephanopoulos noted that Whitmer tends to receive more social media threats whenever Trump attacks her.

“Democrats attack us, too, and threats go to us, too,” McDaniel responded.

Watch above, via ABC.

