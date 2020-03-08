Hillary Clinton went after Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year, calling Zuckerberg “authoritarian” and even “Trumpian” when it comes to responding to disinformation online.

Sunday morning Clinton sat down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, who brought up a Vox article from Super Tuesday that said, “According to data compiled by CrowdTangle, the most total interactions on Facebook came on a Fox News article about a federal judge granting a request from a right-wing group named Judicial Watch to make Clinton sit for a sworn deposition about her use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.”

Clinton reacted by saying, “Fox and the sort of right-wing echo chamber has mastered Facebook, aided and abetted, might I say, from Facebook.”

She said that “echo chamber” is successfully pushing a “bogus finished nonsense attack on me” because they’re able to “drive those stories” and “deliver those stories through the algorithms into the feeds of millions and millions of people.”

“I begrudgingly give them a lot of credit because they are shaping a narrative that is part of the messaging around Trump’s reelection, around people who challenge Trump, changing the subject all of the time,” Clinton continued. “I live rent-free in all their heads, so what’s one of the ways to get them diverted from the mistakes Trump has made in handling the coronavirus? Well, let’s bring up Hillary’s emails again.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

