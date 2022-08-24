Hillary Clinton Gets Schooled By Kim Kardashian in Legal Knowledge Quiz: ‘It Was Heartbreaking’

Hillary Clinton’s latest defeat comes in the form of a battle of wits with realty TV star Kim Kardashian.

Clinton will be hosting an Apple TV show titled Gutsy with her daughter Chelsea Clinton beginning on September 9, and one preview for the show reveals the former secretary of state and Kardashian tested their legal knowledge against each other, with Kardashian coming out on top.

Both have legal backgrounds, though Clinton’s runs far deeper. She was a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before she became first lady. Kardashian, on the other hand, is a law student who has made headlines for advocating for criminal justice reform.

In a preview clip provided to People, Kardashian is seen quickly answering a question on when it is legal to use deadly force. She ultimately won the trivia contest 11-4, though Clinton argues she has an “unfair advantage,” saying Kardashian has quicker reaction times and studied law more recently than the former presidential candidate.

“Oh, it was heartbreaking!” Clinton said of the result, adding she was impressed with how “hard” Kardashian has worked on her ambitions with the law.

Chelsea Clinton agreed, saying her mother simply wasn’t quick enough.

“Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn’t hit the buzzer in time,” she said.

Clinton told People she and her daughter specifically interviewed Kardashian about her interest in criminal justice when she was a guest on the show.

“We didn’t interview her about fashion … her many lines of commerce … her personal life. We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance,” she said.

Other guest for the upcoming series, which the Clintons also help produce, include Megan Thee Stallion, Kate Hudson, and Amy Schumer, among others. The show is based on the book The Book of Gutsy Women, authored by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

Watch above via People.

