Celebrity Kim Kardashian defended her partnership with President Donald Trump to enact criminal justice reform, saying she wasn’t concerned about “reputation.”

“Were you worried about any backlash you were going to get because you did this bill with President Trump?” The View co-host Meghan McCain asked Kardashian Friday morning.

“For me, any of my issues have always been more about the people and not about the politics, and so for me to think that I couldn’t go and speak to the man that has the power to change people’s lives because of some opinions I may have of certain policies and issues, to me felt very self-centered,” Kardashian said.

“I put that all out the door, and I thought, you know what? I’m going to choose her over my reputation,” Kardashian continued, referring to her work to get Alice Marie Johnson released from prison.

Johnson had her sentence commuted by Trump in 2018. She further pushed for Trump and Congress to pass the First Step Act, which overhauled criminal prison sentences and allowed thousands of inmates to be released from prison.

“He tends to listen to celebrities, so the fact that you are doing it I think is a great help to so many people because he loves celebrities,” McCain noted.

“I felt like I had open opportunity to do that, and from the president going from being really harsh on his stance on prison reform to changing and actually signing the First Step Act and getting that bill passed, was amazing,” Kardashian said.

Watch above, via ABC News.

