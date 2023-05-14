House Republican Twists Himself in Knots to Explain Trump’s Refusal to Say He Wants Ukraine to Defeat Russia: ‘I Think What He’s Thinking is…’

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) struggled when asked to explain why former President Donald Trump refuses to say who he wants to win in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

ABC News’ Jon Karl interviewed the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman on Sunday and played footage from Trump’s CNN town hall — in which the ex-president refused to give a straight answer on whether he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russia’s invading military, and also complained about U.S. military aid to foreign nations,

“I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing these people,” Trump told Kaitlan Collins. “I want everybody to stop dying.”

“What do you say to that?” Karl asked McCaul. “He’s your Republican frontrunner right now, and he can’t say whether or not he wants Ukraine to win against Russian aggression.”

“I think he always thinks in terms of winning and losing,” McCaul answered. “I will say this, I think what he is thinking is that this counteroffensive, which happening soon, will be so successful we can have a ceasefire and get to a negotiating phase.”

Throughout the invasion of Ukraine, Trump has repeatedly sided with Vladimir Putin, predicted Ukraine’s conquering by Russia, and admitted that his mediation of a peace plan would involve having Ukraine give up territory to Russia. Instead of speaking about any of this though, McCaul spoke about himself in saying “Do I want Ukraine to win? Of course. That’s why wanted the administration to put everything they had into this conflict so they could win.”

Watch above via ABC.

