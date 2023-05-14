‘This Is Not Hyperbole!’ Symone Warns Supreme Court Could Make Black History ‘Illegal’ And Refusing to Serve Black People Legal

MSNBC host Symone Sanders sounded the alarm about a raft of upcoming decisions that she says could let the conservative-dominated court make Black history “illegal” and allow businesses to discriminate.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Symone, the host and former senior Biden White House adviser argued that if the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization effectively overturning Roe v. Wade is any indication, the upcoming term presents the danger of a continued “assault on our fundamental rights and freedoms”:

Last summer, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision, and that was just the opening act for the assault on our fundamental rights and freedoms. They are almost a dozen cases the Supreme Court will decide starting this month.

The court will weigh in on two cases brought by the organization Students for Fair Admissions. And these cases may seem like the Supreme Court justices will only decide if race should be a factor in college admissions. But this court has a habit of overreaching. So, these two cases could actually upend affirmative action across the board.

If the Supreme Court decides that race conscious decision-making and policies are unconstitutional, then everything from special government contracts and programs for minority owned businesses to targeted corporate recruitment at HBCUs would all be in jeopardy. Medical institutions, they would need to figure out how to recruit a diverse workforce without incurring liability. Lawmakers, they could argue that specialized disciplines like African American or Latin American history are race conscious and therefore, illegal.

How about another case, the Moore v. Harper out of North Carolina? The Supreme Court will decide whether the North Carolina legislature has unrestricted powers to set the rules for federal elections, including drawing congressional maps. And that’s just the surface. If the court rules in favor of North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature, it would mean all state legislatures in America are the final answer on federal election laws.

So, goodbye to fighting partisan, gerrymandering in state and federal court or a gubernatorial veto. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund or Marc Elias, they won’t win any more voter suppression cases because they won’t even be allowed to sue. Sayonara to mail-in ballots if the state legislature thinks they’re unnecessary.

Does your state constitution have language about elections? Oh, well, the state legislature won’t give a you know what because they will be in charge. The justices will also decide whether or not business owners who don’t want to make wedding websites for same sex couples are protected by the same First Amendment.

Now, if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the business owner in this case, whom no one even asked to make a website, by the way, companies could use the ruling to legally deny service to anyone, not just members of the LGBTQ plus community. So that daycare, you like, it could assert their First Amendment rights to not take Jewish families or black children. A locally owned restaurant could put restrictions on who they allow inside.

Given the track record of this court, you all, this is not hyperbole. Dr. Maya Angelou said, when people show you who they are, believe them the first time. We have seen the damage that this conservative Supreme Court majority can do, so brace yourselves, folks, the decisions are coming.