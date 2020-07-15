Howard Kurtz Slams ‘Absurd’ Article Calling For Replacement of Star Spangled Banner

Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz slammed Tuesday’s Los Angeles Times article calling for the Star-Spangled Banner to be replaced with Bill Withers’ Lean On Me, Wednesday calling it “absurd” and “just plain off key.”

“The only argument for getting rid of the Star-Spangled Banner is that it’s really hard to sing, and I will not attempt it,” joked Kurtz, before arguing, “Look, this is an absurd idea and it reflects the left-wing view that everything in American history is somehow bad, including a song that talks about the land of the free and the home of the brave, and replace it with something that’s sufficiently woke.”

“Now I get the argument that Francis Scott Key, who wrote the anthem, owned slaves — I certainly don’t think rioters should have torn down his memorial in San Francisco — but it’s the same old slippery slope case that ultimately leads to toppling the Washington Monument and blowing up the Jefferson Memorial,” Kurtz claimed.

He went on to note, “This was written by Jody Rosen, who’s a contributor to the LA Times and the New York Times Magazine, and he doesn’t even like America The Beautiful or This Land Is Your Land — at least I know the words to those — as substitutes because he says we need ‘an alternative idea of America and Americanness.'”

“Now obviously this is a fantasy, Sandra, it’s never going to happen, but it does show the willingness of some people, some commentators to toss another slice of American history onto the garbage heap of history,” Kurtz concluded. “And I’m just going to say this piece is just plain off key.”

