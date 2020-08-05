Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz warned on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s reelection team is “setting the bar so low” for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s debate skills that it could end up backfiring if he manages to do “pretty well” like his previous debate appearances.

“I think the debates will happen, but there is a growing movement in left-wing media circles that Biden should just skip them because they say either it’s too risky, President Trump won’t play fair, or — and this is a perennial complaint — they’re too superficial and scripted,” declared Kurtz, adding, “Now this is sheer hypocrisy. Many of these people, their heads would have exploded if Donald Trump had blown off the debates in 2016, and it would be a terrible idea for Biden who would be passing off a prime opportunity to convince the country he’s up for the job.”

Responding to President Trump’s complaint that the first debate is scheduled to take place after the first ballots go out, Kurtz said, “First of all the timing of the debate, first debate, in late September is not that late by historical standards.”

“Obviously with early balloting, the president would love to debate early, but you know you have Elizabeth Drew, the veteran journalist writing the other day in the New York Times op-ed page saying the debates don’t enlighten us at all, and then here’s the tail… She goes on to slam Trump for ignorance and narcissism,” Kurtz continued. “So I think many of these people want to protect Biden because perhaps they are worried he won’t do that well.”

He concluded by warning, “People forget in the Democratic debates — he had some missteps and he had some off nights — Joe Biden generally did do pretty well, and the Trump team is setting the bar so low by suggesting that he’ll have trouble just getting up on the stage and being incoherent.”

Watch above via Fox News.

