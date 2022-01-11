Hugh Hewitt Says Fauci Was Wrong to Mention ‘Threats on His Family’ During Senate Hearing: ‘It Happens’

Tuesday morning brought another explosive exchange during a Senate hearing between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). At one point, Fauci said the senator’s attacks on him has brought out “the crazies” who have been threatening his family.

He was also caught on a hot mic calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a “moron.”

On Tuesday’s edition of Special Report on Fox News, panelist Hugh Hewitt chided Fauci for the “moron” comment said it was “inappropriate” for the doctor to bring up the threats against him during the hearing.

During the hearing, Fauci stated,

[W]hat happens when [Rand Paul] gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls, because people are lying about me. Now, I guess you could say, well, that’s the way it goes, I can take the hit. Well, it makes a difference. Because as some of you may know, just about three or four weeks ago on Dec. 21, a person was arrested who was on their way from Sacramento to Washington, D.C., at a speed stop in Iowa. The police asked him where he was going, and he was going to Washington, D.C. to kill Dr. Fauci. And they found in his car an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition, because he thinks that maybe I’m killing people.

Anchor Bret Baier asked for Hewitt’s take.

“This was a low moment, Bret, for Dr. Fauci,” said Hewitt. “He’s had an honorable career. He’s been much honored. But when you’re calling the senator from Kansas a moron – he did that with Dr. Marshall – and you’re arguing with Dr. Paul – Senator Paul – you’ve lost the two doctors on the committee.”

Hewitt then stated that Fauci should not have mentioned the fact that he and his family have been getting death threats:

And I thought it was particularly inappropriate for Dr. Fauci to bring up the assaults and threats on his family. Look, it happens to everyone in public life. Dr. Paul was on the softball field in June of 2017 when a Bernie Sanders supporter tried to kill dozens of Republicans. He was subsequently assaulted by his neighbor. Dr. Paul doesn’t need to be told that it’s tough to be in public life. I think Dr. Fauci has reached the end of his productive ability to persuade Americans if can he not even engage with his critics.

Watch above via Fox News.

