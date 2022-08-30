‘I Dare You”: Kellyanne Conway Calls Out Republicans Looking to Dump Trump, Claims Critics ‘Obsessed’ With Him

Kellyanne Conway dismissed calls for Republicans to move on from Donald Trump and doubled down on her loyalty to her former boss.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom on Tuesday, Conway responded to a tweet from Ben Shapiro in which the Daily Wire founder warned that keeping Trump at the center of the conversation harms Republicans.

“There is a reason Democrats are eager to keep Trump at the center of the conversation: half of independents say Trump is a major factor in their vote, and they’re breaking 4-1 for the Democrats. Republicans shouldn’t play that game. If they do, they’re cruising for a bruising,” he tweeted this week.

Conway tirelessly argued that Trump’s policies remain popular with Independents and accused those wanting to move on from his leadership in the Republican Party of being “obsessed” with the man.

“Those who want to move on from Trump, you go first. People are so obsessed with him, they don’t spend a minute learning what the 74 million Trump-Pence voters want in these midterm elections. That’s what I study every single day, but they’re so obsessed with Donald Trump. Anybody who wants the party to move on from Trump. I dare you, go first,” she said.

Conway also warned Republicans about listening to “Democrats” when they tell you who to vote for, though it’s unclear which Democrats she’s referring to as she was responding to Shapiro tweet.

“Any time the Democrats tell you which Republicans should be your nominee, run in the other direction because they know that they’re fixing to make that person unpalatable,” she said.

Shapiro isn’t the only conservative issuing warnings to Republicans about Trump. Ann Coulter also took to her Unsafe podcast this week and declared that the former president is “over” in the Republican Party and lawmakers and pundits need to stop sucking up to him.

“You don’t need to suck up to Trump anymore, conservative talk radio hosts, talk TV hosts, Republicans running for office,” she said.

