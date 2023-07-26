‘I Mean, I Know It Was’: Tucker Carlson Reveals His Theory For Why Fox News Fired Him In New Book

Former Fox News ratings juggernaut Tucker Carlson claimed in his new biography that he “knows” he was fired as part of the Dominion settlement, despite both Fox and the voting systems company repeatedly denying that was the case.

Fox settled Dominion’s “Big Lie” defamation case in April for a whopping $787.5 million. Damning text messages and emails came to light during the discovery process, where Carlson used crude and sexist language to disparage Fox executives. He was fired shortly after the settlement was announced in a move that sent shockwaves through the cable news industry.

UK-based The Guardian obtained a copy of the book, which is scheduled to be released in the United States on Aug. 1. They published the following quote:

“They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement,” Carlson tells his biographer, Chadwick Moore. “They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started. “I mean, I know it was.”

Fox has repeatedly “categorically denied” that Carlson’s firing was a condition of the settlement, as has Dominion, which released the following statement:

As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing. Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion. Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately.

Carlson’s biographer, Chadwick Moore, a contributing editor at The Spectator and a repeat Fox News guest, claimed while promoting the book, “Although Dominion has denied this, my sources have intimate knowledge of the situation and they have assured me even before this news leaked that that is in fact the truth.”

Carlson now broadcasts his controversial right-wing views in a new show, Tucker on Twitter.

Read The Guardian article here.

