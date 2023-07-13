‘I Will Never Forgive Tucker’: Geraldo Excoriates Ex-Colleague on ‘The View’

Geraldo Rivera told The View panelists he could never forgive former Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson for peddling conspiracy theories about the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The longtime Fox employee and television personality joined the panel on Wednesday to discuss his thoughts about the network, Trump, and his career. When the conversation shifted to Carlson’s new Twitter venture, Rivera revealed how he felt towards the conservative firebrand.

“I think that he is an excellent writer. I think that he was very charismatic in his presentation. He was number one for a reason, was a pretty good show. Then he drifted into this murky area where a swampy area where, you know, these conspiracy theories and it’s not just generates a whole bunch of different mucky kind of conspiracies,” Rivera told the panelists.

He added, “Fox is a tremendous platform. And once you lose that platform, you’re kind of screaming in the wilderness and competing with a lot of other people who have podcasts and so forth. So will he be the same character? I don’t know.”

Following Carlson’s exit from Fox News, the former primetime host now uploads videos to his Twitter page, where he recently interviewed alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate.

“I don’t like to be unkind, but that what he did, just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6th,” Rivera concluded.

Watch above via ABC.

