‘If You’re Gonna Be Woke…’: Jesse Watters Stops Himself Mid-Sentence When Talking About Company That Owns Missing Sub

Fox News’ Jesse Watters seemingly thought better of where he was going with a comment about OceanGate being “woke” as crews attempted to locate the missing submersible containing five people somewhere near the wreck of the Titanic.

During a discussion of the dangers inherent in diving to the bottom of the Atlantic in a craft the size of a minivan, Jeanine Pirro brought up the waiver that the passengers reportedly signed that discussed the risk of death multiple times.

“Do you think the passengers really took that seriously, or did they look at it as just another casual waiver, you know, that you sign at a doctor’s office?” Pirro asked.

“Do you always read the fine print on the waiver? I usually don’t,” Watters answered. “That’s why I don’t sign waivers. Usually, if there’s a waiver involved, I don’t sign it and I don’t participate in the activity. This is like Evel Knievel for the ocean, even 10 times more dangerous. And the CEO [Stockton Rush] has a very cavalier attitude when it comes to safety.

“There’s been lawsuits, there’s been accusations about slashing regulations. He’s quoted as saying he didn’t hire a bunch of 50-year-old White guys with military experience because he didn’t want his vessels to be—not inspirational for a younger generation. I don’t care who is in these vessels, I just want them to be experienced and safe. And if you’re gonne be woke, you might have to—”

Watters paused and collected himself.

“I don’t want to say it because I don’t want to put these people’s legacies through that, but, I don’t see how they’re ever going to find this thing again.”

Greg Gutfeld offered a measured take on the tragedy.

“It’s a hard story for TV commentary because non of us are experts,” he said.

“Because everybody here — no one knows what they’re talking about. I don’t. I mean, I’ve been on a paddleboat but, you know, that doesn’t make me an expert. I don’t think this is a great story for TV commentary. It’s a story for a bar; that way you can talk about the things and you can be politically incorrect and you don’t have to worry about stuff getting back to the families. You know what I’m saying? It’s just kind of like, there are people out there, we don’t know if they’re alive or dead, or how they died. it’s pretty harsh.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it still considered its mission to be “search and rescue” for the five people in the vessel.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com