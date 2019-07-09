Shortly after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a segment portraying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as evidence that immigration is “dangerous,” the Somali-American lawmaker responded with a tweet for the “racist fool.”

“Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress,” she wrote on Tuesday night. “No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect.”

“They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman!” she added.

Carlson, who has previously attacked Omar’s immigration the U.S. by calling her “a symbol of America’s failed immigration system,” said on his show tonight that the lawmaker is “a living fire alarm, a warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration system immediately, or else.”

“Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country,” he said earlier in the segment, which was condemned by many media figures as racist. “A system designed to strengthen America is instead undermining it. Some of the very people we try hardest to help have come to hate us passionately.”

[image via BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images]

