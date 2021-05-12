‘I’m Going to Try One More Time’: Fox’s Bret Baier Repeatedly Grills Mitch McConnell Over House GOP Ousting Cheney

Fox’s Bret Baier repeatedly pushed Sen. Mitch McConnell to respond to Liz Cheney’s ousting on House leadership.

Baier pushed back against McConnell’s avoidance of taking a clear stance on the Cheney vote multiple times throughout the interview.

Baier first asked the Senator if he thought the House vote was a good idea. McConnell responded, “It’s up to the House to make these kinds of decisions. We’re moving ahead in the Senate. Focusing on the current challenges we have with this new administration.”

Baier then recalled that although McConnell previously supported Cheney, in more recent remarks, “you seemed to go out of your way to avoid expressing that kind of support again.”

The senator did say he was a great admirer of Cheney, but reiterated that his focus was on the Biden administration, calling it a “left-wing kind of Bernie Sanders vision of what this country ought to be like.”

Once again Baier pushed him for a reaction to the Cheney vote, citing her calling out Trump’s influence and election conspiracies the night before.

A frustrated McConnell told Baier, “I don’t know how many times I have to tell you, I’m focusing on dealing with the conditions we find ourselves in now.” He repeated his stance that the election was legitimate.

The conversation then turned to how the 2022 election will go for Republicans and if Cheney’s ouster and the GOP’s continued embrace of Trump — despite his baseless complaints about election fraud — will have an impact. McConnell once again turned to the current administration and said 2022 results will be determined by Joe Biden’s performance.

Pushing yet again, Baier said, “Alright. I’m going to try one more time,” asking about Republicans using Trump’s name in fundraising emails.

“I’m not in the money-raising business. I’m in the Senate business,” McConnell said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]