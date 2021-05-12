Anderson Cooper, Chris Hayes in Close Battle for Second in Tuesday Ratings, Tucker Carlson Still Untouchable

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes were in a close race for second place at 8 p.m. Tuesday, although even combined, their total viewership numbers didn’t match those of Fox’s Tucker Carlson, according to data from Nielsen.

Tucker Carlson Tonight notched a whopping 3.27 million total viewers Tuesday, and 529,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54. Anderson Cooper 360 was second, with 1.27 million total viewers, and 307,000 in the demo. All In with Chris Hayes was a close third, with 1.24 million total viewers, and 191,000 in the demo.

Carlson not only won at 8 p.m., but it was also the most-watched show in cable news in both total viewers and in the key demo. Hannity was second, with 2.92 million total viewers, and 435,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.78 million, and fifth in the demo, with 389,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in both total viewers, with 2.55 million, and in the demo, with 397,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.4 million, and third in the demo, with 398,000.

Fox News won in total day viewership, averaging 1.64 million total viewers, and 258,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.06 million, and third in the demo, with 142,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 748,000, and second in the demo, with 184,000.

Fox also scored wins in prime time, with 2.86 million total viewers, and 454,000 in the demo. MSBNC was second, with 1.83 million total viewers, and 276,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 1.12 million total viewers, and 264,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.15 million total viewers and 208,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 988,000 total viewers, and 134,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 476,000 total viewers, and 105,000 in the demo.

