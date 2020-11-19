Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell erupted at California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday over coronavirus lockdown measures, declaring on-air, “I am pissed the hell off!”

“You know what, Harris? I’m going to be honest, frank. I am pissed the hell off!” Caldwell said to Harris Faulkner. “Why? Because people like Gavin Newsom, Bill de Blasio and, of course, Andrew Cuomo are seemingly playing politics with people’s lives.”

“When you think about what’s going on in the city of New York with the school closures, for example, you’ve got over 100,000 kids who are homeless,” he explained. “You have a number of low income folks, 73 percent of these folks live in poverty.”

“I grew up on the south side of Chicago in poverty. We didn’t have anything. We relied on that meal that you can get in school,” Caldwell declared. “And so many individual children, which we know the survivor rate for Covid is over 99 percent for children… people of a certain age, which that number, I believe, is accurate.”

“This is something that they should not be doing,” he argued. “We have to ensure that there is safety, of course, and make sure we are not transmitting it. But let’s not take steps that we’re going to disenfranchise people’s lives, like shutting down businesses all over the country.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

