‘Insanity!’ Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Kevin McCarthy Scoffing at Trump’s Stolen Nuclear Secrets

Joe Scarbrough has made it abundantly clear to Morning Joe viewers that he does not hold Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the highest regard. On Tuesday morning, the very day that former President Donald Trump is scheduled to show up at a Miami Federal Courthouse to face criminal charges, the MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman took his animus to McCarthy to another level.

At issue? McCarthy’s cavalier dismissal of the 37 charges in the federal indictment unsealed last Friday by Special Counsel Jack Smtih, which included embarrassing images of boxes stored in various locations in Trump’s Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago. During a press scrum Monday at the Capitol, a reporter asked the House Speaker, “Was that a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom?”

“I don’t know, is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time?” he replied, presumably referring to the classified documents that were found in the garage at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home — and, in a critically important difference, immediately and voluntarily turned over to the government (also, presumably, a garage door is capable of being locked and a bathroom door can be opened, but we digress).

“A bathroom door locks,” McCarthy added.

Scarborough almost apologized for talking about “how disheartening it is that you have somebody who’s third in line to the presidency” before admitting that he didn’t want to only focus on Kevin McCarthy “because there’s so many other Republicans who are bad actors right now.”

“I actually am shocked and somewhat surprised that somebody in McCarthy’s position, Republican or Democrat, would scoff and dismiss nuclear secrets being stolen from a secure location,” Scarborough wearily lamented. “And documents spread out not only in bathrooms and showers but also in bathrooms and ballrooms with access.”

“These documents, again, as people in the Trump administration I’ve talked to, these are, like, so many of these documents are extraordinarily sensitive,” Scarborough said. They’re shocked not only that Donald Trump had them, but just the way they’re apoplectic at how they were stored, some of America’s most important secrets stored the way they were in a country club.”

“I find it hard to believe that any grown-up like Kevin McCarthy, third in line, would be talking like a five-year-old in a playground fight,” he continued. “It’s just insanity.”

After Washington Post’s David Ignatius chimed in, Scarborough returned to the scale of the story in play.

“Do they want to go over a waterfall to defend a guy that stole state secrets, lied about stealing state secrets, had his aide hide state secrets when they were coming back to get those state secrets and continued lying about it,” Scarborough summed up.

“It’s all on tape. They’ve got him. He’s busted. There’s nowhere to go. And Kevin McCarthy is still going, ‘nah, nah, nah.’ It’s so dumb,” he continued. “If you listen to him, it’s like nobody believes him. He doesn’t even believe himself. So what is worth defending a guy that has stolen state secrets, lied about it, and obstructed justice when they tried to get it back?”

“Absolutely makes you wonder,” chimed in Mika Brzezinski.

