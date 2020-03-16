The hosts of Fox News’ The Five opened Monday showing the audience that out of an abundance of caution they are following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, which means for a while they won’t all be sitting at the same table.

“As you can see, we are doing things a little bit differently today and going forward. As much as we love sitting elbow to elbow and we mean that sincerely, we want to set a good example for everyone and practice physical distancing,” Dana Perino explained.

Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Juan Williams, and Kennedy basically split up inside the studio to avoid getting too close, as they follow the guidelines everyone across the U.S. is following to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gutfeld took a moment to respond to people complaining “we’re overdoing it”:

“I would prefer to look back and be wrong and look back and be foolish then think about, ‘Oh, I didn’t do enough.’ So I’m willing to bite the bullet now, peel the band-aid off. You may never know if your overreaction helped, and the people who under-reacted are going to gloat and say, ‘See, it was no big deal at all.'”

Jesse Watters — who recently riffed on how he’s not afraid of coronavirus — said he wasn’t taking the social distancing guidelines that seriously this past weekend but now he is and emphasized to viewers they should be as well.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

