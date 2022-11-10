‘It Makes Trump Look Desperate’: Fox News Contributor Marc Thiessen Rips Trump’s Anti-DeSantis Screed

Fox News contributor and conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen, who has fiercely defended Donald Trump, slammed the former president’s rant against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at DeSantis and claimed his endorsement of DeSantis in 2018 saved his gubernatorial race, which he narrowly won.

DeSantis coasted to reelection on Tuesday when several high-profile Trump-backed candidates lost their races. Many GOP leaders questioned some of Trump’s endorsements.

Appearing on Thursday’s Special Report on Fox News, Thiessen criticized Trump for going after DeSantis.

“Just for perspective, I say this out of sadness and not anger because I’ve spilled more ink in the Washington Post defending Donald Trump’s policies as president than any human being alive,” he said, prefacing his remarks. “So, I am not a never-Trumper. I did a lot to defend him when he was president.”

Thiessen explained people he spoke with in Florida like both Trump and DeSantis, but are confused by the former president’s attack on their governor. He stated, they’re “torn by this.”

“So, when they see Trump going after DeSantis they’re like, ‘What is he doing? Why is he going after him?'” Thiessen said. “And it’s like watching your parents fight, you know? And so, going after him preemptively in this way is very counterproductive and it makes Trump look desperate and it makes Trump look weak and who knows what the outcome will be? But it’s not a strong play for him.”

Watch above via Fox News.

