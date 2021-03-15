‘It’s an Idea, It’s Not a Real Thing!’ Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Clash Over Whether Antifa Exists

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into a heated clash over whether or not Antifa exists on Monday’s The View.

The exchange occurred following McCain’s take on Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) recent comments on the rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Johnson claimed to have “never really felt threatened” during the Capitol attack because, “I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn’t concerned.”

The senator continued to say that if the protesters “were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

“There’s nothing less patriot on the planet than attacking your own Republic,” McCain said of Johnson’s take, slamming him as “widely racist,” while adding, “He obviously has deep-rooted thoughts of racism.”

The host went on to claim that “Antifa does exist,” noting that the Anti-Defamation League has labeled it as a dangerous and counterproductive organization.

“What separates Antifa is their willingness to use violence. I have very good friends who have been reporting on Antifa for months, and months, and months,” she said, adding, “We can say Ron Johnson is an absolute moron, we can say that not all activism is violent, but the idea that Antifa doesn’t exist is just factually inaccurate and wrong and a lie.”

Behar later noted that while the Antifa ideology may exist, FBI Director Christopher Wray has said it is not an organization — sparking a heated clash between herself and McCain.

“There is no sign they were involved in the Capitol siege, let’s be clear,” Behar continued.

“I’m not saying they were involved in the Capitol siege, I’m saying they exist,” exclaimed McCain.

“You said it was a fantasy!” McCain added. “You said Antifa doesn’t exist and it’s a fantasy!”

“It’s an idea! It’s an idea, it’s not a real thing!” Behar said gesturing to her head.

“No it’s not! No it’s not!” McCain repeated as Whoopi Goldberg abruptly cut to commercial.

