A day after House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned that “time is running out” for Robert Mueller to agree to an appearance before Congress, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) insisted that the former special counsel will be subpoenaed soon.

Himes made the comments during an MSNBC segment in which Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough had a particularly animated episode ranting and raving about Mueller’s reluctance to finish the job he was paid to do by appearing before Congress and discussing it.

“I want to know why Robert Mueller thinks he’s above coming to Capitol Hill and testifying for Americans? It’s outrageous!” Scarborough exclaimed. “I want to know something else, Jim. Why don’t you subpoena him? This is absolutely ridiculous.”

“Two things to say: Number one, it’s going to happen. He will get subpoenaed,” Himes replied. Look, we have a profound interest inside the intelligence committee in hearing about something we have not heard about nearly enough.”

He continued:

“The other thing which you’re talking about so animatedly is getting Bob Mueller, for all of the reasons you state, getting Bob Mueller simply to say what he said in the report, which by the way he said he would do. He said my testimony is in that report. But as you pointed out, not an awful lot of people got through the 500 pages. There is a virtue on that. You’re being pretty tough on Bob Mueller here. I do not blame him for not wanting to join the partisan fray. But you know this man. He’s a patriot. Will he do what he’s asked to do.”

While Scarborough noted twice that he has “a picture of Bob Mueller in my house,” he still was not satisfied with Himes’ response, saying that the former FBI director “should have done his job.”

“I’m calling the producers because now on it’s nothing but herbal tea,” Himes joked after all of Scarborough’s shouting and waving. “Take the coffee cup away from, Joe.”

During an appearance on CNN yesterday, Schiff told the network that Mueller’s “time is running out” as Democrats attempt to make “an appeal to his patriotism and a sense of duty” to convince him to voluntarily agree to testimony.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com