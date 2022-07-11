‘It’s Inflation!’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says Jan. 6 Hearings Have Not Moved the Needle for Dems Before Midterms

CNN data analyst Harry Enten concluded Monday the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings have not moved the needle in favor of Democrats as inflation is the issue that most concerns Americans before the midterms.

Enten cited recent polling from Quinnipiac University. He told CNN’s audience Americans are more concerned about their finances than whether or not former President Donald Trump committed a crime to stay in office.

On The Lead, host Jake Tapper noted 58% of Americans said recently they are following the hearings. Seventy-four percent of Democrats are following them at least somewhat closely, compared to 51% of Republicans.

“Harry, so are voters paying attention to these hearings, and what are you finding there?” Tapper asked Enten.

Enten noted the percentage of Americans who feel Trump committed a crime after the 2020 election has not changed since April, and is holding steady at 48%.

Interestingly, since the committee began holding public televised hearings, the number of Democrats who believe Trump behaved criminally has dropped from 87% to 85%.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the number of Republicans who said they believe Trump committed a crime has actually risen from 6% to 15%.

Enten dismissed the latter information. He said:

Among Republicans, there’s been perhaps a slight upward movement to 15%, but still clearly the vast majority of Republicans do not in fact believe that Trump committed a crime and these hearings don’t seem so far to in fact change opinions across all Americans of whether Trump committed a crime to change the 2020 election results.

Tapper noted Democrats are polling “poorly” in a generic House ballot, and asked Enten, “Have these hearings changed that outlook at all?”

“Not really, no,” Enten said. He added:

Before the hearings began, you know, they began on June 9 – On June 8, my average of the polls had Republicans plus three points. Now, where is it? Republicans plus two points. You could make the argument that maybe there was a slight change, but the fact is there’s so much news going on, this is not much of a change at all.

Enten concluded the hearings are not a “top issue for Americans at this point,” and said polling shows voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on the economy.

“The top issue for Americans at this point is not the Jan. 6 committee hearings, it is not Donald Trump,” Enten said. “It’s inflation!”

