Fox Business’ Stuart Varney put Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley on the spot over President Donald Trump’s apparent pressuring of Brad Raffensperger.

Varney hosted Gidley for an interview on Monday that immediately focused on the call where Trump leaned on the Georgia Secretary of State to help him overturn his 2020 election defeat. Varney also noted that is happening just ahead of Georgia’s senate runoff elections.

“I’m not sure that’s going down well in Georgia,” he said. “Are you a bit worried?”

Gidley dismissed the possibility that this could hurt the political fortunes of Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. He also pushed allegations of fraud, threw barbs at Raffensperger, and claimed Trump’s private comments were no different from what he has said in public.

“If you could,” Varney followed up, “would you withdraw that phone call and never make it in the first place? Because it’s not going down well.”

Gidley responded by complaining that the call is a “media-contrived” controversy, then by lashing out at Raffensperger’s “disgusting immorality” over its release.

“You think he has complete and total transparency and honesty about an election at this point? Give me a break,” Gidley said. “I think the track record of this secretary of state is quite frankly abysmal and disgusting.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

